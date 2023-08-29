Mumbai: Ghatkopar Couple Didn't Die Of Poisoning, Reveals Forensic Report

Mumbai: The mystery surrounding the death of a couple in Ghatkopar on March 9, which marked holi, has taken a totally new turn with the forensic report categorically ruling out poisoning. The naked bodies of the couple – Deepak Shah, 44, and Tina Shah, 39, – were found in the bathroom of their rented flat at Kukreja Palace, Vallabh Baug Lane extension, Ghatkopar East.

The report, which was prepared after examining the couple's viscera, stomach wash, blood sample and the vomit particles which were found next to the bodies, ruled out “poisoning”, which was one of the major suspicions behind the deaths.

Fresh reports to be sent to the post-mortem doctors

Talking about their next move, the Pant Nagar police on Tuesday said that fresh reports from the Kalina Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) and JJ Hospital will now be sent to the post-mortem doctors to ascertain the exact cause of death. Interestingly, the same medicos had earlier ruled out murder, suffocation or death due to external injuries.

The initial suspicion of the police was that the duo, who attended a holi party in Juhu a day before their bodies were found, might have consumed some poisonous substance. As this angle has been ruled out, the question is whether the couple, who were apparently having a bath together, choked on the fumes coming out of the geyser in the bathroom. However, even this theory is difficult to believe because they had ample time to open the door and escape. Hence, there is a high probability of a suicide pact.