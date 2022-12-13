Mumbai: Gang held for stealing mobile phones at Post Malone concert

File/ Representative Picture

The Tardeo police arrested three persons belonging to the gang that stole mobile phones at singer Post Malone’s ‘Zomato sponsored Feeding India’ concert from Golibar Road slum area on Tuesday, according to Senior Police Inspector Vivek Shende of Tardeo Police Station. The police recovered five mobile phones worth Rs1.36 lakh from the suspects who stole them at the event at Mahalaxmi Race Course on December 10 which was attended by 20–25 thousand fans.

Based on a complaint registered by 23-year-old Pritesh Shridhar Bhandari, whose phone was stolen at the concert, investigation by the Tardeo police led them to detaining a suspect in Khar. During the course of interrogation, he revealed the names to two of his accomplices, who are history-sheeters. Both the accomplices were also arrested.