Navi Mumbai reports zero new COVID-19 cases for 3 consecutive days; active cases at 6 | BL Soni/ FPJ

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) did not see any new cases of COVID in the last three days and the number of active cases remained in the single digit. At present, the number of active cases in the NMMC area is just 6.

As per the data shared by the civic body, no patients were discharged on December 12. All six people are in home isolation.

So far, the civic body has already conducted a total of 17,10,807 RT PCR and 24,61,161 antigen tests since the outbreak of the pandemic

So far, a total of 2057 people have died due to COVID infections. NMMC has closed its all COVID care centre as COVID cases are under control.

Similarly, Maharashtra has also seen a dip in COVID cases; it has dropped by 87% in the last 40 days. According to data, there was 1,566 active cases until November 1, which dipped drastically to 205 until December 11.

Meanwhile, nine of 24 wards under BMC have reported zero cases from December 4-11.

Health experts, earlier told FPJ, that the pandemic is not over yet but COVID-19 is in the endemic stage though no official declaration. The experts added that virus is behaving like the flu and people are making quick recovery without complications.