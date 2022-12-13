e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiNavi Mumbai reports zero new COVID-19 cases for 3 consecutive days; active cases at 6

Navi Mumbai reports zero new COVID-19 cases for 3 consecutive days; active cases at 6

As per the data shared by the civic body, no patients were discharged on December 12. All six people are in home isolation.

Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Tuesday, December 13, 2022, 03:12 PM IST
article-image
Navi Mumbai reports zero new COVID-19 cases for 3 consecutive days; active cases at 6 | BL Soni/ FPJ
Follow us on

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) did not see any new cases of COVID in the last three days and the number of active cases remained in the single digit. At present, the number of active cases in the NMMC area is just 6.

As per the data shared by the civic body, no patients were discharged on December 12. All six people are in home isolation.

So far, the civic body has already conducted a total of 17,10,807 RT PCR and 24,61,161 antigen tests since the outbreak of the pandemic

So far, a total of 2057 people have died due to COVID infections. NMMC has closed its all COVID care centre as COVID cases are under control.

Read Also
Active COVID cases in Navi Mumbai drops to single digit; no new cases in last two days
article-image

Similarly, Maharashtra has also seen a dip in COVID cases; it has dropped by 87% in the last 40 days. According to data, there was 1,566 active cases until November 1, which dipped drastically to 205 until December 11.

Meanwhile, nine of 24 wards under BMC have reported zero cases from December 4-11.

Health experts, earlier told FPJ, that the pandemic is not over yet but COVID-19 is in the endemic stage though no official declaration. The experts added that virus is behaving like the flu and people are making quick recovery without complications.

Read Also
Mumbai: Covid in endemic stage but we need to live with pandemic, says experts as Maha sees 87% drop...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Karnataka-Maharashtra border row: CM Bommai says he will make state's stand clear during meet of CMs...

Karnataka-Maharashtra border row: CM Bommai says he will make state's stand clear during meet of CMs...

Navi Mumbai: NMMC starts measles-rubella vaccination drive for children in 4 impacted areas

Navi Mumbai: NMMC starts measles-rubella vaccination drive for children in 4 impacted areas

Statement on Ambedkar Phule: Social organisations stage protest against Minister Chandrakant Patil

Statement on Ambedkar Phule: Social organisations stage protest against Minister Chandrakant Patil

Mumbai updates: NCP chief Sharad Pawar gets death threat

Mumbai updates: NCP chief Sharad Pawar gets death threat

Fake invoices racket caught by Maharashtra GST Department

Fake invoices racket caught by Maharashtra GST Department