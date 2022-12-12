Active COVID cases in Navi Mumbai drops to single digit; no new cases in last two days | File Photo

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) did not see any new cases of COVID in the last two days and even the number of active cases has come down to a single digit.

At present, the number of active cases in the NMMC area is just 6. As per the data shared by the civic body, 2 patients were discharged on December 11. All six people are in home isolation.

So far, the civic body has already conducted a total of 17,09,967 RT PCR and 24,60,214 antigen tests since the outbreak of the pandemic

So far, a total of 2057 people have died due to COVID infections. NMMC has closed its all COVID care centre as COVID cases are under control.