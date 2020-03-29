Mumbai: Ganeshotsav Mandals to organise blood donation drives

Answering the call of the State Health Minister Rajesh Tope, who on Friday urged people to come forward and participate in blood donation drives, Sarvajanik Ganesh Mandals across the state to organise blood donation drive from April 1 onwards.

The Brihanmumbai Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Samanvay Samiti (BSGSS), an umbrella body of Sarvajanik Ganesh Mandals in the city has appealed Ganeshotsav mandals across the state to organise blood donation drives in their areas.

Since the outbreak of Covid-19, several blood donation camps across the state had to be either postponed or cancelled, resulting in a shortage of blood at the State Blood Transfusion Council (SBTC). With a view to putting forth this unprecedented crisis in the public domain, Tope took to twitter, “The shortage will not only affect corona patients but also people who are suffering from conditions like haemophilia.”

After reading his tweet, many people have shown willingness to donate blood. Many of the Ganeshotsav mandals have already started their blood donation camps keeping in mind the rules of social distancing.

Others like Lalbagcha Raja, Balgopal Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal in Kalachowki will organise the camps on April 1 onwards. The Lalbaugcha Raja organisers targeting at least 160 units of blood through the blood donation drive.

"We, the organisers of Ganeshotsav mandals, have also been in the frontline when it comes to social service or answering a crisis call. The Coronavirus pandemic has shown how we can unitedly fight the crisis. We have decided to take serious measures to the request of the chief minister and health minister. We have written to Ganeshotsav mandals across the state to come forward and organise blood donation camps in their area,” said Naresh Dahibavkar, president of BSGSS.