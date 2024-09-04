Mumbai: Ganeshotsav Idol Immersion Raises Environmental Concerns Amid BMC’s Efforts

Questions Arise Over Polluted Water Disposal After Ganesh Idol Immersions Following Mira-Bhayander and Thane Admissions | Representational Image

Mumbai: As the city gears up for the ongoing Ganeshotsav celebrations, concerns about the environmental impact of idol immersions have resurfaced, particularly with respect to Plaster of Paris (POP) idols. Despite the Bombay High Court's directive prohibiting the use of POP idols in public celebrations, large POP idols continue to be displayed across various locations in Mumbai.

While artificial lakes were introduced as an eco-friendly alternative for idol immersion, recent admissions by municipal corporations in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region have raised serious questions about the actual disposal process.

In an alarming revelation, the Mira-Bhayander Municipal Corporation admitted that idols immersed in artificial lakes are later immersed in the sea or the bay the following day. This information, obtained through a Right to Information (RTI) query by petitioner Rohit Joshi, has not only created confusion among devotees but also cast doubt on the environmental benefits of using artificial lakes for idol immersions.

The situation echoes a similar response from the Thane Municipal Corporation in 2023, which stated that after idol immersion in artificial ponds, the remnants are chemically treated before being released into water bodies, with leftover debris often dumped in Thane Creek. These revelations have sparked concerns that the practice could be widespread across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, leading environmentalists and citizens to question the effectiveness of artificial lakes in mitigating pollution.

In Mumbai, the number of idols being immersed in artificial lakes has been increasing annually. However, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has yet to provide a clear response on what happens to these idols after the initial immersion. Given the admissions by neighboring municipal corporations, doubts are being raised about whether the BMC is following similar practices and re-immersing idols from artificial ponds into the sea.

Rohit Joshi, who brought the issue to light through RTI inquiries, emphasized the need for transparency from the BMC. "After receiving the RTI responses, it is crucial to get clarity on the disposal of idols in Mumbai’s artificial lakes. If the directives against POP idols are not followed, it could exacerbate marine pollution and harm biodiversity," Joshi said.

Dr Abhishek Satam, Zoo Biologist of the Mumbai Zoo said, “The water in artificial lakes after Ganesha idol immersion often becomes contaminated with chemicals and other pollutants from the idols, particularly if they are made of Plaster of Paris (POP) and painted with toxic colors. Proper treatment and purification of the water are essential before it can be safely released.“

He further added, “The colors used in idols contain hazardous substances such as lead, mercury, cadmium. These toxic chemicals can accumulate in the environment, contaminating water and soil after idol immersion. Over time, they enter the food chain through aquatic life, including seafood, which we unknowingly consume. While attempts are made to safeguard marine life, the use of these harmful substances in idol-making undermines those efforts, posing significant risks to both the environment and public health.”

Deputy Commissioner Prashant Sapkale, the Ganeshotsav coordinator for the BMC told FPJ, “After the idol immersion process, water separation is implemented at various locations. We do not discharge the water directly into the sea or creeks at all sites. Last year, in the G South ward, we piloted a project at Jambhori Maidan, where we employed a chemical treatment process to dissolve the idol fragments. By utilising ammonia bicarbonate, the plaster idols disintegrated within a 48-hour timeframe, subsequently rendering a dry residue that can be utilised as fertiliser or for other purposes. We intend to replicate this approach and further explore alternative methods to achieve a more environmentally friendly and sustainable idol immersion process."

Even though chemical separation processes are followed at only a few locations, activists question what happens to the polluted water in other parts of the city, where it may still be discharged into the sea or creeks.

BMC Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani inspected Juhu and Versova Chowpatty on September 3, emphasizing the importance of public cleanliness and well-maintained roads during the upcoming Ganeshotsav festival. He interacted with sanitation workers, lifeguards, and local citizens to ensure preparations are on track for the festival, which begins on September 7.

The BMC has been working on various tasks, including repairing roads, trimming trees, and addressing drainage routes. Special attention is being given to arrival and immersion routes for Ganesh idols, with a focus on traffic smoothness in areas with dangerous bridges.

Gagrani also reviewed other critical aspects, such as artificial lakes, mobile immersion vehicles, nirmalya collection services, and safety measures at immersion sites. He emphasized the need for an environmentally friendly celebration, with the BMC providing essential facilities like drinking water, toilets, parking spaces, and German rafts at immersion points.