Mumbai-Gandhinagar Shatabdi Express gets a Vistadome coach

The Western and Central Railways are introducing their Vistadome coaches, the latest being Mumbai Central - Gandhinagar Express which the WR started on April 11.

Likewise, the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has resumed Mumbai-Ahmedabad Tejas Express, which is a privately operated train.

To begin with, the WR authorities introduced the first train from Mumbai that will have a Vistadome coach attached to it. On Monday, the WR attached the fancy, tourist attraction coach of Vistadome to the Mumbai-Gandhinagar Shatabdi Express.

The officials from WR said that the Vistadome coaches would provide an enhanced travelling experience to passengers. A Vistadome coach has been attached in Train number 12009/10 Mumbai Central – Gandhinagar Capital Shatabdi Express from April 11.

The Vistadome coach has features that include large glass windows, glass roofs, rotating seats, and an observation lounge, so passengers can witness breath-taking glimpses. The coach has a seating capacity of 44 passengers. The first train on WR to have a Vistadome coach was Ahmedabad-Ektanagar Express which goes to Kewadia.

The IRCTC resumed its Mumbai-Ahmedabad Tejas Express which was last operating until August 2021. IRCTC officials claimed that from April 12, the frequency of Mumbai Central - Ahmedabad Tejas Express will be increased from five days to six days.

The IRCTC Mumbai – Ahmedabad Tejas offers Executive Chair Car class and AC Chair Car class services. Some of the important features of this train are comfortable seats for passengers, onboard infotainment, automatic interconnecting doors, CCTV cameras, GPS-based passenger information screens, mobile charging points, modular bio-toilets, windows with Venetian blinds, automatic entry and exit doors, braille integrated seat numbers, wide luggage rack, etc.

Apart from these modern features, IRCTC also offers free travel insurance to Tejas train travellers as well as a partial refund in case of train delays by over an hour.

Published on: Monday, April 11, 2022, 08:28 PM IST