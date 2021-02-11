Mumbai: Gamdevi cops nab man who robbed the rich out of hatred

In a storyline right from a Bollywood movie, the Mumbai Police has arrested a thief who robbed rich people because he hated them. The Gamdevi police has finally nabbed a 30-year-old history sheeter Chetan Thulkar who has 20 cases of theft registered against him.

This time Thulkar robbed a son-in-law of a well-known business tycoon and took away cash and valuables worth Rs 13 lakh from his bungalow in Cumbala Hills, an upmarket area in South Mumbai. However according to police, this is not the first time that he robbed from the same bungalow. He allegedly looted gold ornaments from the same bunglow atleast four times between December and January 8. Initially the police suspected one of the staff members from the bungalow to be involved in the crime. However, with the help of the CCTV footage cleared the suspicion on staff members and the police zeroed down on Thulkar. The Gamdevi police then traced and arrested him from Kolkata last week.

According to police Thulkar was working in a Parel based firm a few years ago and was in desperate need of money then. He claims that when he asked his boss for money, he refused. Since then, he says, he started to hate rich people and robs them to teach them a lesson.

On the midnight of January 8, Thulkar sneaked into the bungalow near Breach Candy hospital and stole cash and gold ornaments worth Rs 13 lakh from Lord Krishna temple inside the premises. He fled with gold ornaments, including Bansuri and cash worth Rs 2 lakh, said police.

After the incident was reported to the Gamdevi police they registered an offence of house break-in and trespassing against an unknown accused and began their investigation.

The CCTV cameras inside the premises captured the accused who was wearing mask, from his gait the police did not took long to realise it was Thulakar who is a serial thief with over 20 cases registered against him.

The police tried to locate him, but he was not found at the address registered in police records, he also changed his mobile number. Police then tried to locate his wife who was apparently in Kolkata. Sensing Thulkar might have gone to his wife, a police team left for Kolkata and arrested Thulkar from there.

According to the police, Thulkar sold the booty to one Prakash Lavekar, who was also arrested in the case for buying stolen property, said police. Except cash, police recovered all the stolen ornaments from him. Senior inspector R Rajbhar of Gamdevi police station confirmed their arrest.