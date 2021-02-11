Mumbai: 4 arrested for selling eight-month-old baby girl in Virar

On Tuesday, four people, including a doctor, were arrested for allegedly attempting to sell an eight-month-old baby girl for Rs 5 lakh in Virar.
According to a report by Hindustan Times, after receiving a tip-off the Virar police laid a trap in on Tuesday near the state transport bus depot in Virar. The police arrested the accused with the eight-month-old baby girl.
The accused couple trying to purchase the baby has been identified as Manju Sonjit Mandal and her husband Sonjit Mandal, while doctor has been identified as Jiten Bala.
Police have also arrested another woman, 50-year-old Anita Bhave, who allegedly helped the doctor get the baby. The child was rescued and placed in the care of a children's home. An offence has been registered against the accused under relevant sections of the IPC and Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act.