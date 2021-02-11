Mumbai: Train services between Churchgate and Virar running late due to technical glitch

The local train services between Churchgate to Virar stations were running late after two coaches of a train uncoupled near Jogeshwari station. According to Western Railway, two coaches of Train no. 09075 BDTS Ramnagar Express the incident happened due to a technical issue. The coaches were recoupled and service resumed around 6:40 am.

After a gap of about 320 days, the Railways permitted all members of the general public to travel in local trains in Mumbai from February 1, though for limited hours.

The general public is allowed to travel in the suburban trains from the time of the start of services for the day till 7 am, from 12 noon to 4 pm, and from 9 pm till the closure of services for the day.

From 7 am to 12 noon and from 4 pm to 9 pm, only employees of the essential services and categories of commuters specified by the Maharashtra government and the Ministry of Railways are permitted to travel in local trains.

The suburban train services, considered as the lifeline of Mumbai, were suspended on the midnight of March 22 last year due to the COVID-19 outbreak and gradually resumed from June 15.

After the resumption of local train services in June last year, initially, only essential and emergency services staff were allowed to travel in the suburban trains. Later, various other categories of commuters, including women, were allowed during restricted hours.

