Virar Police nab notorious mobile thief

The crime detection unit of the Virar police have apprehended a notorious thief who is said to be involved in a spate of mobile thefts in and around the region.

Based on a specific tip-off a police team led by PSI Abhijeet Taylor and PSI Sandesh Rane nabbed the accused identified as Rohit Hadal a resident of Manvelpada in Virar.

The police team recovered ten stolen mobile phones and two speakers worth Rs. 30,000 from the possession of the accused who has been booked under sections 380,454 and 457 of the IPC.

Further investigations were underway.