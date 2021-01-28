Virar: Habitual housebreaker lands in cop net

Thanks to a robust informer network supported by an advanced technical surveillance system, the Virar unit of the Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar (MBVV) police team apprehended a habitual criminal who had earned notoriety for his involvement in a series of housebreaking and theft cases in the region.

Alarmed by the spate of housebreaking cases, the Virar police led by Senior Police Inspector Suresh Warade under the supervision of ACP Renuka Bagde intensified vigil and activated their core informer network.

Based on a specific tip-off, a crime detection unit led by Police Sub Inspector Sandesh Rane apprehended the suspect identified as Abdul Gaffar Majid Shaikh who is said to be a resident of Chandansar area in Virar (east).

After rounds of sustained interrogation, the accused confessed to his involvement in nine house breaking cases committed by him in Virar in the past couple of months.

The police team also recovered cash and seven stolen mobile handsets worth more than Rs. 89,000 from the possession of the accused who has been booked under sections 379, 380 and 454 of the Indian Penal Code. Further investigations were underway.