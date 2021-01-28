Coronavirus in Mira Bhayandar: 2524 health workers vaccinated by MBMC in 7 days

A total of 2,524 out of the 3,500 shortlisted beneficiaries have so far been vaccinated in the first seven sessions of the Covid-19 immunization drive conducted by the health department of the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) till Wednesday 27, January.

While the progress in terms of target and achievement per day hovers above 76 percent, an average of 40 percent (2,524 out of the 6312 beneficiaries) have been immunized so far.

Initially three centers including- a private hospital in Mira Road, the jumbo Covid-19 facility in Bhayandar (east) and Bharat Ratna Pandit Bhimsen Joshi Civil Hospital in Bhayandar (west) were earmarked as vaccination centers where 100 doses had to be administered to beneficiaries per center, per day.