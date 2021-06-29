Buildings on the Brink: As BMC serves eviction notices, residents of Goregaon's Gajanan building insist 'building is safe'

Residents of Gajanan Building No. 9 in Goregaon (W) are in a state of limbo. As their building falls in the BMC’s C1 list, which means extremely dangerous and not suitable for living, residents knocked on the doors of the Bombay high court. However, residents have been served eviction notices from the BMC.
The three-storey building in P/south ward faces the railway tracks and is over 50 years old.
Over 49 families reside in the building, of which 24 are tenants. The building has a terrace and an additional outside space.
The BMC sent a notice to the residents on May 25, stating to evacuate the building as it needs to be razed. But the matter is in the HC.
What residents say:
A resident who owns a flat in the building said, “We are ready to renovate and undertake the necessary repairs. We are also willing to initiate reconstruction and other steps suggested by the BMC. But we do not want to vacate the building as it is in good shape. It is not highly dangerous or dilapidated as the BMC claims it to be.”
Meanwhile, residents have collected funds to undertake repairs.
Another resident said, “We have contributed and gathered funds to initiate repairs. But the BMC has sent a notice directing us to vacate. Where are we supposed to go? Why should we be forced to leave our homes when we are ready to repair and carry out the necessary renovations?”
What officials say:
BMC assistant engineer (building and factories) of P/south ward Mandar Chaudhary said, “We have informed the residents to vacate the building. A notice in this regard has also been sent to them. But the matter is now in the high court. We will act as per the directions of the court.”
Every year before the monsoons, the BMC publishes a list of dilapidated structures in the city.