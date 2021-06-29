Buildings on the Brink: As BMC serves eviction notices, residents of Goregaon's Gajanan building insist 'building is safe'

Residents of Gajanan Building No. 9 in Goregaon (W) are in a state of limbo. As their building falls in the BMC’s C1 list, which means extremely dangerous and not suitable for living, residents knocked on the doors of the Bombay high court. However, residents have been served eviction notices from the BMC.

The three-storey building in P/south ward faces the railway tracks and is over 50 years old.

Over 49 families reside in the building, of which 24 are tenants. The building has a terrace and an additional outside space.

The BMC sent a notice to the residents on May 25, stating to evacuate the building as it needs to be razed. But the matter is in the HC.