Mumbai: Freeway extension will have 4 exits on Eastern Freeway extension project

Mumbai: The Eastern Freeway extension project from Ghatkopar to Thane will have four entry-exit ramps. After this 14km elevated road is built, one will be able to travel without encountering any signal from Thane to Yellow Gate in South Mumbai.

The 14km extension having two lanes in either direction will have a total of four entry and exit ramps at Chheda Nagar, Kanjurmarg, Airoli Bridge and Mulund octroi naka. The estimated cost of the project is Rs3,140 crore.

"The locations for the four ramps have been decided as per the traffic volumes that originate from these junctions and converge on the Eastern Express Highway," a source from the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) said.

Currently, construction is underway for the Chheda Nagar Junction flyover, which will eventually become part of the Eastern Freeway extension project.

At the Thane end, there will be a toll post having 10 lanes — five in each direction — to ensure that motorists do not try to bypass the toll naka at Mulund by taking the elevated road.

A major chunk of vehicular traffic enters or exits the Eastern Express Highway for the Mulund-Airoli link, Powai, Ghatkopar, Santa Cruz-Chembur Link Road and Pune.

At the Chheda Nagar junction, traffic coming from Pune and Navi Mumbai as well as from the SCLR can get on to the Freeway extension to head to Thane.

The Eastern Freeway connects Orange Gate and Shivaji Nagar, a stretch of 16.4km. The extension will take its total length beyond 31 km.

