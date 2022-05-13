Mumbai: Free library inaugurated in Matunga’s garden

BMC gardens kept its promise of providing free libraries by inaugurating its second free library at Maheshwari Udyan, Matunga.



The first free garden library was inaugurated at Colaba by the Additional Municipal Commissioner (East Suburbs), Ashwini Bhide.



The second free library was inaugurated at the hands of the famous puppeteer and guide, Meena Naik, author Sudhir Nirgudkar, and Assistant Commissioner, F / North Division, Gajanan Bellale, along with the Head of BMC’s garden department, Jitendra Pardeshi.



On this occasion, Meena Naik, guided school children on reading, drama and using puppets for making education more enjoyable and prevent school dropouts.



While Sudhir Nirgudkar said that this initiative will help in increasing the interest in reading among the children and citizens coming to the park and also announced to provide free books worth Rs. 10,000 to this library.



Gajanan Bellale, Assistant Commissioner, F / North, said that such free libraries can be used as guidance by the municipal school children for their development and better growth.



Garden Department head, Jitendra Pardeshi spoke about the various activities and free library concept which has been implemented through collective participation of the various gardens in the Mumbai municipal areas.



According to the garden department, the books in these libraries are being donated by NGOs and other book donors. The readers can choose any book they want from the library, read it at the park and return it by the end of the day before leaving the garden. The gardeners who are in charge of the maintenance of these parks will also be responsible for managing this library.



The Garden Department has kept an aim of setting up a total of 24 free libraries in the gardens of all 24 wards of the Mumbai Municipal Corporation.

ALSO READ Permanent augmentation of two vista dome coaches in Mumbai Central - Gandhinagar Shatabdi Express

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Friday, May 13, 2022, 11:39 PM IST