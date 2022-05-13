Permanent augmentation of two vista dome coaches in Mumbai Central - Gandhinagar Shatabdi Express

In view of the overwhelming response received to the Vista dome coaches attached to Mumbai Central – Gandhinagar Capital Shatabdi Express in the last one month on experimental basis, Western Railway has now decided to permanently augment two Vista Dome coaches in the train with effect from 17th May, 2022.

According to Sumit Thakur - Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, Train No. 12009/10 Mumbai Central - Gandhinagar Capital Shatabdi Express will be permanently augmented with two Vista Dome coaches w.e.f. 17.05.2022. Additionally, it is pertinent to mention that during the interim period from 12.05.2022 to 16.05.2022, one Vista dome coach has been attached. The Vista dome coach having a seating capacity of 44 passengers per coach, provides an enhanced travelling experience to the passengers and has features that include large glass windows, glass roofs, rotating seats, and an observation lounge, so passengers can witness breath-taking glimpses.

The booking of Vista Dome coaches have now been integrated with the other coach composition of Shatabdi Express and is now available under Train No. 12009 /12010 Mumbai Central – Gandhinagar Capital Shatabdi Express at PRS counters and IRCTC website. For detailed information regarding timings of halts and composition, passengers may please visit www.enquiry.indianrail.gov.in.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Friday, May 13, 2022, 03:10 PM IST