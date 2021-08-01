Mumbai: Fraudster poses as FB friend, dupes businessman of Rs 9.45 lakh

The Dadar Police are on the lookout for a cyber-fraudster who allegedly duped a 34-year- old businessman of lakhs of rupees. The accused had befriended the victim on Facebook and had told him that she was interested in buying properties in India. The accused told the victim that she was caught by the customs with $75,000 at the airport. She then asked him if he could pay her Rs 9.45 lakh so that she could release her money.

According to the police, the victim runs a shop at Prabhadevi. On June 17, he had received a friend request from the accused who identified herself as Joy Gunter. She claimed to be a businesswoman from London. The two exchanged numbers, after which the accused told the victim that she is interested in buying properties in India and would require the victim’s help.

“On June 24, Gunter called the victim and informed him that she had reached Delhi airport. She also told the victim that she had bought $ 75,000 that was detained by the customs. Another woman, who identified herself as a customs officer, Riya, also called up the victim and told the victim that if he paid Rs 10 lakh, she would release Gunter’s money. Gunter also told the victim that once she is out of the airport, she will return the amount,” a police official said.

He added, “Without smelling a rat, the victim transferred Rs 9.45 lakh into different bank accounts. Later when the accused stopped responding to his calls, he realised that he had been duped. A case has been registered on Friday against the accused under Sections 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code and Sections 66C (punishment for identity theft) and 66D (punishment for cheating by personation by using computer resources) of the Information Technology Act.”