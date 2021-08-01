Mumbai: Cops initiate probe into railway job racket after senior citizen get duped of Rs 10 lakh

The MRA Marg police are probing a job racket and investigating the role of two people in duping a man of Rs 10 lakh on the pretext of providing his son a job in the railway department. The complainant in the case is a provision store owner and Cuffe Parade resident MV Pujari, 60. In his complaint, the victim alleged that, in 2012, one RB Mohdik, who is known to the victim, had assured that he would get his son a job in the railway department.

"Between 2013 and 2017, the victim paid Rs 10 lakh to Mohdik and his accomplice Raghu More in cash. According to the victim, Mohdik kept assuring him that he would soon provide his son's appointment letter, but he never kept his promise. Since the victim had taken money on loan from others, he wanted his son to get the job at the earliest," said a police officer.

He added, "Not satisfied with the assurances given by Mohdik, the victim recently visited the railway office and enquired about Mohdik and More. The victim was shocked to know that the duo used to do odd jobs in the railway and were in no position to get anyone employed with the railway department. Moreover, there was no opening in the railway department, the victim was told."

Realising that he has been duped, the victim registered a criminal offence in the matter on July 27 under sections 34 (common intention), 406 (Punishment for criminal breach of trust) and 420 (Cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) of the Indian Penal Code.