Mumbai: Fraudster dupes retired banker of Rs 4.30 lakh on pretext of helping her to update KYC details

A 62-year-old retired banker lost ₹4.30 lakh to KYC fraud recently, the fraudster on the pretext of helping the senior citizen to update her KYC details took her credit card details and transferred the money. Following the complaint the Mahim police have registered an offence and began their investigation.

Last week, the woman a resident of Mahim received a message from an unknown number asking her to update her Know Your Customer (KYC) and Pan Card details of her bank account. Thinking the message came from the bank itself, the victim clicked on the link provided in the message and started filling her PAN car details online, it was then she received a call from one Manish Kumar.

Kumar told her that he would update the details from his end and soon ₹24,983 we're debited from woman's account. When asked Kumar claimed that card of another bank had been alloted to her which needs to be cancelled and demanded victim's credit card details for the cancellation and assured that the money will be refunded after the cancellation.

After the woman gave her credit card details money continued to debited from her account and each time Kumar would gave the same reason, said police. By the time the woman realised that she had been duped ₹4.30 lakh were already debited from her account in multiple transactions.

The woman then approached Mahim police station which registered an offence of cheating and impersonation along with section 66C (punishment for identity theft) and 66D (punishment for cheating by personation by using computer resources) of the Information Technology act.

Published on: Monday, February 07, 2022, 08:35 PM IST