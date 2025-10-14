Mumbai Fraud News: Chembur Woman Duped Of ₹1 Lakh By Man Impersonating BMC Employee

Chembur Woman Duped Of ₹1 Lakh By Man Impersonating BMC Employee | FPJ Photo

The Govandi Police have registered a case against a man named Amol for allegedly impersonating a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) employee and extorting Rs 1 lakh from 54-year-old Suman Mukesh Sharma. The accused reportedly threatened her with legal action and flat sealing over unauthorized construction.

Background of the Case

According to the FIR, Suman Sharma lives with her family on Deonar Farm Road in Chembur. Her husband, Mukesh Sharma, is a transport businessman. The couple purchased a flat in Ekta Building, Union Park, Chembur, in 2019 in their daughter Arushi’s name and rented it out. In August 2025, they asked tenants to vacate for renovation and appointed contractor Santosh Vishwakarma.

Encounter with the Impersonator

On October 9, around 5 PM, the contractor informed Sharma that a man claiming to be a BMC employee had arrived at the site. The man questioned BMC permissions and threatened legal action, demanding Rs 2.5 lakh. After negotiations, the Sharmas agreed to pay Rs 1 lakh outside the building. The accused showed a fake BMC ID card with the name “Amol” and left after collecting the money.

Discovery and Police Action

On October 11, Sharma visited the BMC office and learned no employee named Amol worked there. Realizing she had been scammed, she filed a complaint at Govandi Police Station. A case has been registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) Act for impersonation and extortion, and further investigation is underway.