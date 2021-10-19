Mumbai: FPJ's Eco Ganesha winners awarded by Mayor Kishori Pednekar - Watch video

Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar, Manager of the Corporate Communication, Indian Oil, Anjali Bhave, Principal of Sir JJ Schools of Arts Rajiv Mishra and OSR head of Bisleri Santosh Dharne distributed prizes to the winners in the second edition of the FPJ’s Eco Ganesha Mumbai Mayor’s Awards 2021.

Winners were given cash amount of Rs 2,100 and certificate for their commendable work.

Around 1,000 participants took part in the event, of which, 21 won the award with one of them winning the Mayor's Choice award with a cash amount of Rs 11,000 and a certificate

FPJ’S - ECO Ganesha Mumbai Mayor’s Awards 2021 pic.twitter.com/0GkZNxnXu8 — Kishori Pednekar (@KishoriPednekar) October 18, 2021

Published on: Tuesday, October 19, 2021, 08:56 AM IST