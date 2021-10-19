e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Civilian killings in J&K to be probed by National Investigation Agency13,058 fresh COVID-19 cases in India, as per government data
Advertisement

Mumbai

Updated on: Tuesday, October 19, 2021, 08:56 AM IST

Mumbai: FPJ's Eco Ganesha winners awarded by Mayor Kishori Pednekar - Watch video

Winners were given cash amount of Rs 2,100 and certificate for their commendable work.
FPJ Web Desk
Mumbai: FPJ's Eco Ganesha winners awarded by Mayor Kishori Pednekar - See pics | BL Soni

Mumbai: FPJ's Eco Ganesha winners awarded by Mayor Kishori Pednekar - See pics | BL Soni

Advertisement

Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar, Manager of the Corporate Communication, Indian Oil, Anjali Bhave, Principal of Sir JJ Schools of Arts Rajiv Mishra and OSR head of Bisleri Santosh Dharne distributed prizes to the winners in the second edition of the FPJ’s Eco Ganesha Mumbai Mayor’s Awards 2021.

Winners were given cash amount of Rs 2,100 and certificate for their commendable work.

Around 1,000 participants took part in the event, of which, 21 won the award with one of them winning the Mayor's Choice award with a cash amount of Rs 11,000 and a certificate

Advertisement

ALSO READ

Mumbai: Man loses Rs 1.44 lakh in a playboy job fraud
Published on: Tuesday, October 19, 2021, 08:56 AM IST
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

RECENT STORIES

Advertisement
Advertisement

Free Press Journal