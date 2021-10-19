Mumbai: Man loses Rs 1.44 lakh in a playboy job fraud

A 46-year-old man who was in search of a job came across an advertisement on Facebook (FB) which offered a good income for being a playboy.

The man then contacted the number given in the advertisement and the latter assured good income on working as a playboy. The accused induced the victim to pay Rs 1.44 lakh on various pretexts and used to also send photos of different women to the victim to make his con look genuine. Later the victim realised he had been duped and lodged a police complaint.



According to the Pant Nagar police in Ghatkopar, the complainant in the case is a resident of Ghatkopar (E). The victim in his complaint had claimed that on October 1, while surfing he came across an advertisement which assured good income on working as a playboy. The advertisement also had a contact number in it. On contacting the said number, it was answered by a person who identified himself as Bala Gahinath.



"Gahinath told the victim that he knows some people who come to him for 'fun'. Gahinath also told the victim that in order to fulfil the physical needs of the clients, he would get paid Rs 12000 for two hours. Since the victim was in need of a job he sent his personal details to the accused. The accused then shared his bank account details with the victim and asked the victim to pay Rs 2100 to get his identity card and Rs 4300 to get a work license," said a police officer.



He added, "The accused used to send photographs of unknown women to the victim claiming that he would have to go with those women and then he would get money for his services. The accused induced the victim to totally pay Rs 1.44 lakh from October 2 till October 5. When the demand for money kept going on, the victim realised that he had been duped. The victim then approached the police and got a case lodged on Saturday under section 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code and sections 66C (punishment for identity theft) and 66D (punishment for cheating by personation by using computer resource) of the Information Technology Act."

Published on: Tuesday, October 19, 2021, 07:20 AM IST