Mumbai: Four years after death of 7-year-old girl, doctor booked for negligence

Mumbai: Four years after a 7-year-old girl died after developing pneumonia, the V P Road police have registered an offence against the doctor. The offence was registered on the basis of a doctors' panel report which suggested Shreya Rajpure died due to the doctor's negligence after she was admitted to Saifee Hospital.

According to the V P Road police, the child from Girgaon had developed fever and cough in the second week of March 2018. At the time, her father Pradeep who works with a bank had consulted with their family doctor Mandar Bapaye, who gave her medicines. However, Shreya continued to remain unwell. Four days later the doctor asked for an X-Ray and blood report which indicated that she had developed pneumonia. She was advised to be admitted to hospital and Pradeep took her to the Saifee Hospital on the afternoon of March 15, 2018.

Shreya, who was also suffering from diarrhoea, was initially admitted to the general ward but had to be shifted to the ICU by night as her oxygen level dropped and she needed oxygen support. Around 3.00 am, doctor Mukesh Kumar informed Pradeep that her health continued to deteriorate and she was put on ventilator support. However, an hour later, the father was informed that Shreya's heart had stopped working and she was declared dead after a while.

Following her death, Pradeep filed a police complaint stating his daughter had died due to the doctor's negligence. Since it was a medico-legal case the police registered an accidental death report (ADR) and referred it to the doctors' panel at the J J Hospital.

Recently, the panel submitted its report which stated that Shreya had died due to the doctor's negligence, based on which the police registered an FIR on Thursday. “We have registered an offence under IPC section 304-A (causing death by negligence) against the doctor and further investigations are underway,” senior inspector at V P Road police station, Kishor Shinde said.

Pradeep said the family has suffered and struggled a lot through the past few years, running from pillar to post to collect all the documents necessary for the case. “Now that the case has been registered I hope the police will do their job and penalise those who are responsible,” he said. The family has also named their second child Shreya to keep the memory of their first alive.

The FPJ did not receive any comment from the hospital until the time of going to press.

Published on: Saturday, January 29, 2022, 11:24 PM IST