Mumbai

Updated on: Friday, December 03, 2021, 02:58 PM IST

Mumbai: 2 doctors, nurse from Nair Hospital suspended for alleged medical negligence after 4-months old baby dies

As per the information given by Suresh Kakani, additional commissioner, BMC, the decision was taken after a 4-months old baby died followed by the delay in treatment.
FPJ Web Desk
Representative Photo | Wuhan Children's Hospital.

Two doctors and a nurse from Nair Hospital were suspended for alleged medical negligence, ANI reported.

As per the information given by Suresh Kakani, additional commissioner, BMC, the decision was taken after a 4-months old baby died followed by the delay in treatment.

"Committee formed to probe the matter & action will be taken against the guilty," he added.

