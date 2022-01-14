e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Sensex slumps 434.59 pts to 60,800.71 in opening session; Nifty declines 111.10 pts to 18,146.70Death toll in Bikaner-Guwahati Express train accident goes up to 9: Railway officialIndia reports 2,64,202 new COVID-19 cases, 6.7% higher than yesterday; Omicron tally rises to 5,753
Advertisement

Mumbai

Updated on: Friday, January 14, 2022, 09:25 AM IST

Mumbai: Four GRP personnel suspended for violating anti-sabotage checking norms

PTI
Representative Image | PTI

Representative Image | PTI

Advertisement

Four personnel of the Government Railway Police (GRP) here have been suspended for not following the guidelines while carrying out an anti-sabotage check at a railway station last month, an official said on Thursday.

"These personnel had failed to obey the instructions related to anti-sabotage checking as issued by their superiors, including that of standing in a line behind the desk and being clearly seen in a camera during the operation," he said.

The action was taken after a jeweller had complained to the authorities that on December 16, just before he was about to board Gitanjali Express from the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT), his luggage was checked by the GRP personnel as part of an anti-sabotage measure, the official said.

The jeweller had claimed that some of the gold from his bag went missing after the check. However, he later informed that it was later found inside the bag. He denied any misconduct on the part of the GRP personnel, he said.

According to the official, a probe is being carried out in the matter.

ALSO READ

Assembly polls 2022: Shiv Sena says won’t be part of any UP alliance, says Sanjay Raut Assembly polls 2022: Shiv Sena says won’t be part of any UP alliance, says Sanjay Raut

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Published on: Friday, January 14, 2022, 09:25 AM IST
Advertisement