Mumbai: Forecast of scanty rainfall, will stay warm for a week |

After witnessing a mid-monsoon hot day in Mumbai on Friday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said that the temperature will continue to hover around 32 degrees Celsius for the next two days, with scanty rainfall until next week.

July 2021 witnessed heavy rainfall, while there was a deficit in August. This year, variations have been witnessed this month and are expected to continue next month, too.

IMD official Sushma Nair said, “The variation depends on various factors, including westerly winds,troughs and cyclones. Most of July witnessed good rainfall over Mumbai due to these monsoon factors being in a favourable condition.”

She said that over the past few days conditions have not been in favour due to which the city has been getting less rainfall. “Currently there is an anticyclone over Mumbai that generally pushes the wind outside, which is required for the formation of clouds. However, most likely this situation should change next week and favourable westerly winds along with other monsoon factors are expected,” she added.

On Friday, the minimum temperature recorded in Santacruz was 26.0 degrees Celsius and the maximum was 31.4 degrees Celsius, with relative humidity at 86 per cent. Colaba experienced a minimum temperature of 27.0 degrees Celsius and a maximum temperature of 31.3 degrees Celsius with a relative humidity of 82 per cent.

Meanwhile, the city also witnessed a good air day on Friday. According to the data from the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR), on Friday, Mumbai recorded a ‘good’ Air Quality Index (AQI) of 23.