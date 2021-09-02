Mumbai: For home buyers, registrations will be just a click away

To ensure a quick and hassle-free registration of new properties, the department of registration and stamps is all set to introduce a full-fledged solution for online property registrations. Inspector General of Registration and Controller of Stamps Sharvan Hardikar said the system, e-registration, was already launched during the pandemic. However, the system will be launched full-fledgedly by October. Many big projects have availed this facility and 2,000 homes have been registered.

“Now, we want to expand the facility for all RERA registered projects. From October, it will be available for everyone. Also, they will come up with a facility wherein builders can provide customized e-registration service to homebuyers. By this, a person will be able to choose an appropriate registration date, time and location. This will be ready by end of September,” Hardikar.

However, the online e-registration service will not be available for resale properties, considering multiple party involvement. Vice-chairperson of Nahar Group and senior vice-president of NAREDCO Manju Yagnik has welcomed the move. She said, “It was a much-needed step, especially since property buying has increased. Considering the rise in registrations in the last few months, it is essential to control the footfall in the registrar’s office.”

“With this online system in place, builders and homebuyers can get the property registration done in a safe environment instead of travelling to the registrar’s office. It will also save a lot of time of homebuyers, including NRIs,”she said.

A real estate agent from the western suburbs, Parimal Salvi, also appreciated the move of government. He said currently such online registration system is for leave and licence agreement. Any agent having license can do the registration completely online from anywhere. If such system cones for new house registration also it will bring a lot of ease in the entire process. Currently, following the pandemic situation the state government has now mandated slot booking for property registration to avoid crowding at the sub-registrar offices.

Published on: Thursday, September 02, 2021, 12:40 AM IST