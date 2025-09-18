 Mumbai: Floral Tribute Paid To Late Meenatai Thackeray At Dadar's Shivaji Park; Security Measures Reviewed
Mumbai: Floral Tribute Paid To Late Meenatai Thackeray At Dadar's Shivaji Park; Security Measures Reviewed

Mumbai: A floral tribute was offered today at the statue of late Meenatai Thackeray at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Park, followed by an inspection of the site.

Speaking on the occasion, leaders said that the affection Shiv Sainiks hold for late Shiv Sena chief Balasaheb Thackeray is equally deep for late Meenatai Thackeray, who had left behind a legacy of warmth and family values.

Strongly condemning the recent act of vandalism against the statue, they emphasized that such incidents, motivated by personal malice, will not be tolerated. The accused has already been arrested, and police interrogation is underway.

Authorities also reviewed the security arrangements around the statue and Shivaji Park. It was announced that immediate measures would be taken to prevent the recurrence of such incidents in the future. Necessary funds have been approved for enhanced security, and as per the directives of Shiv Sena chief leader and Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, additional resources will be provided.

The statue of Meenatai Thackeray at Shivaji Park, along with another at Khed, were installed under the initiative of senior Shiv Sena leader Ramdas Kadam, creating an emotional bond with Shiv Sainiks since their childhood.

Former corporator Samadhan Sarvankar, DCP Zone-5 Mahendra Pandit, and other police officials were present during the visit.

