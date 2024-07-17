Mumbai Flat Fraud: Developers, Real Estate Agent Booked For Duping Elderly Man Of ₹2.43 Crore In Kandivali | Representational Image

Mumbai: The Kandivali police have filed a case against Shree Jee Developers’ Kirti Mehta, Mona Mehta, and real estate agent Sunil Bafana for allegedly defrauding a 64-year-old man of Rs 2.43 crore.

The complainant, Narendra Shah, invested in seven flats in the Park View project, Kandivali West. However, the accused sold the project to another developer and neither delivered the flats nor refund the money. The case was filed on July 15 under sections 316 (2) (criminal breach of trust), 318 (4) (cheating), and 3 (5) (general explanation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Shah, a resident of Dahisar East and a real estate businessman, told the police that he invests in real estate projects after legally negotiating profits with developers. Shah came in contact with Bafana through his business activities.

In 2019, Bafana introduced Shah to the Mehtas, whose office is located in JVPD Scheme, Vile Parle West. The Mehta partners informed Shah that their Park View project, under the slum redevelopment scheme, was underway and sought funds for its completion. They also assured Shah that the project, located in an upscale area, would yield good profits.

It was agreed that the developers would construct seven flats in Shah’s name, which he could subsequently sell. Sale agreements were drawn up and Shah paid Rs2.43 crore, including registration, stamp duty, parking fees, and Bafana’s commission, partly through cheque and cash.

In 2022, Shah discovered that Shree Jee developers had sold the project to Ruparel Realty Developers without informing him. The agreement between Shree Jee and Ruparel Reality did not mention Shah’s flats. Despite requests for a refund, the developers failed to return his money. Consequently, Shah filed a complaint with the Kandivali police station.