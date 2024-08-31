 Mumbai: Fishermen Protest Vadhvan Port Project During PM Modi's Groundbreaking Ceremony, Claiming Threat To Livelihoods
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's groundbreaking ceremony for the Vadhvan Port has been met with strong opposition from fishermen across the state. Fishermen from Palghar, Versova, Vasai, Uttan, Raigad and Sindhudurg have protested by waving black flags and raising slogans.

Kalpesh MhamunkarUpdated: Saturday, August 31, 2024, 04:06 AM IST
article-image
Fishermen protest by putting black flags on boats ahead of Bhoomi Pujan ceremony of Vadhavan port performed by PM Modi on Friday | Akhil Maharashtra Macchimar Kruti Samiti

Mumbai: Prime Minister Narendra Modi's groundbreaking ceremony for the Vadhvan Port has been met with strong opposition from fishermen across the state. Fishermen from Palghar, Versova, Vasai, Uttan, Raigad and Sindhudurg have protested by waving black flags and raising slogans. They claimed that this is the first time in India’s history that the fishing community has united in opposition to the PM's project.

Damodar Tandel, chairman of Akhil Maharashtra Machhimar Kriti Samiti, said, “This port project will completely destroy the fishing industry. The port will involve reclaiming 5,000 acres of sea and create an additional restricted area of 30,000 acres, which will significantly limit fishing zones and cause permanent damage to the fishing industry.”

According to research by the Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute (CMFRI), the construction of the port will directly impact 16 fishing villages in the Palghar district, where 20,809 fishermen will permanently lose their livelihoods.

Tandel further noted, “Fishermen in areas like Uttan, Vasai, Satpati, Madh, and Versova rely on fishing for their livelihood. Restrictions on fishing will cause a loss of over a lakh in total income, and the 1,000 jobs created by JNPT will not compensate for the destruction of the fishermen's way of life.”

article-image

Congress President Nana Patole criticised the groundbreaking ceremony of Modi. He said that locals in Palghar have voiced strong opposition to the Vadhavan Port project, arguing that it is being developed for the benefit of the Prime Minister’s close friends. He criticized the current situation, where protestors are being detained during the Prime Minister's visit.

