Mumbai: Firing at petrol pump in Andheri; no injuries reported

A firing incident was reported today at the Gurunanak Petrol Pump, Chakala, in Andheri East. The incident took place at around 4:17 pm.
However, no injuries have been reported in the incident. A case has been registered at the Andheri Police Station and a team of unit 10 is making parallel enquiry.
(More details awaited)
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)