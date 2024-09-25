 Mumbai: Fire Reported At Tata Power's Trombay Plant, Investigation Launched
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: Fire Reported At Tata Power's Trombay Plant, Investigation Launched

Mumbai: Fire Reported At Tata Power's Trombay Plant, Investigation Launched

The company said it is in the process of assessing the actual damage caused by the fire. “We also confirm that the plant is adequately insured, and the insurance firm has been duly informed,” it added.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, September 25, 2024, 11:11 AM IST
article-image
Tata Power Strengthens Its Nationwide E-Bus Charging Network With High-Capacity Fast Charging Points | Image: Tata Power (Representative)

Mumbai: Tata Power on Tuesday reported about a fire incident at its Trombay plant. The cause of the fire is currently under investigation, and no injuries or loss of life have been reported, the company said in an exchange filing.

“Incident was reported in the control room of unit number 5 (500 MW unit),” Tata Power said.

Read Also
Mumbai: Fire At Bungalow In Andheri's Lokhandwala Complex Doused; VIDEO
article-image

The company said it is in the process of assessing the actual damage caused by the fire.

“We also confirm that the plant is adequately insured, and the insurance firm has been duly informed,” it added.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai: Controversy Erupts As Sambhaji Brigade Opposes UBT Shiv Sena's Kurla Candidate, Former Municipal Councilor Pravina Morajkar
Mumbai: Controversy Erupts As Sambhaji Brigade Opposes UBT Shiv Sena's Kurla Candidate, Former Municipal Councilor Pravina Morajkar
Video: UP Constable Confesses Of 2-3 Suicide Attempts After Losing ₹15 Lakh On Online Gaming Apps; Unnao Police Counsels Him
Video: UP Constable Confesses Of 2-3 Suicide Attempts After Losing ₹15 Lakh On Online Gaming Apps; Unnao Police Counsels Him
Mumbai: 25-Year-Old Nepalese Woman Held At International Airport For Trying To Flee To Bahrain On Fake Indian Passport
Mumbai: 25-Year-Old Nepalese Woman Held At International Airport For Trying To Flee To Bahrain On Fake Indian Passport
'Why Take On The Burden Of Expectation?': Zerodha's Nithin Kamath On Why He Is Steering Clear Of An IPO As Company Churns Profit Of ₹4,700 Crore
'Why Take On The Burden Of Expectation?': Zerodha's Nithin Kamath On Why He Is Steering Clear Of An IPO As Company Churns Profit Of ₹4,700 Crore
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: Controversy Erupts As Sambhaji Brigade Opposes UBT Shiv Sena's Kurla Candidate, Former...

Mumbai: Controversy Erupts As Sambhaji Brigade Opposes UBT Shiv Sena's Kurla Candidate, Former...

Mumbai: 25-Year-Old Nepalese Woman Held At International Airport For Trying To Flee To Bahrain On...

Mumbai: 25-Year-Old Nepalese Woman Held At International Airport For Trying To Flee To Bahrain On...

Mumbai: Fire Reported At Tata Power's Trombay Plant, Investigation Launched

Mumbai: Fire Reported At Tata Power's Trombay Plant, Investigation Launched

Badlapur Encounter: 'Single Bullet To Head Killed Sexual Assault Accused', Says Hospital; No CCTV...

Badlapur Encounter: 'Single Bullet To Head Killed Sexual Assault Accused', Says Hospital; No CCTV...

Mumbai: 'No Female Staff, No Privacy' - Shocking Conditions Exposed At Dharavi Sports Complex During...

Mumbai: 'No Female Staff, No Privacy' - Shocking Conditions Exposed At Dharavi Sports Complex During...