Mumbai: Fire Reported At Tata Power's Trombay Plant, Investigation Launched

Mumbai: Tata Power on Tuesday reported about a fire incident at its Trombay plant. The cause of the fire is currently under investigation, and no injuries or loss of life have been reported, the company said in an exchange filing.

“Incident was reported in the control room of unit number 5 (500 MW unit),” Tata Power said.

The company said it is in the process of assessing the actual damage caused by the fire.

“We also confirm that the plant is adequately insured, and the insurance firm has been duly informed,” it added.