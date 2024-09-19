 Mumbai: Fire At Bungalow In Andheri's Lokhandwala Complex Doused; VIDEO
A fire broke out in a bungalow in the Lokhandwala complex, Andheri West on Thursday morning. The blaze was confined to the ground and first floors of the bungalow firefighters, staff from Adani Power and civic officials were rushed to the spot immediately

Devashri BhujbalUpdated: Thursday, September 19, 2024, 12:46 PM IST
Fire in Lokhandwala complex, Andheri | IANS

Mumbai: A fire erupted in the posh Lokhandwala Complex in Mumbai's Andheri West today (Thursday) morning. The blaze broke out in a ground-plus-one-floor bungalow in the complex. Firefighters were rushed to the spot. No injuries were reported.

The fire was reported at 8.57 am and at 9.22 am it was declared as Level 1 fire. The incident has taken place in Bungalow No.11, Cross Road No 2, Steller Bungalows, Lokhandwala Complex, Andheri West, informed the Brihanmumbai Corporation (BMC) officials.

After almost three hours of firefighting, the blaze was doused at 11.25 pm, informed BMC. The videos of the fire incident surfaced on the internet in no time causing scare among the residents.

"The fire confined to ground and first floor of ground plus one floored Bungalow structure. The Mumbai fire brigade, an ambulance, staff from Adani, and civic ward officials rushed to the spot," the BMC informed.

No injuries are reported in the incident.

