Mumbai: Fire in OHE, WR services hit

Mumbai: Commuters on Western Railway had another miserable day on Wednesday morning, as services were delayed by 10 -15 minutes during the rush hour after an overhead wire snapped on the Churchgate-bound line between Borivli and Kandivali.

A video of smoke emitting from a coach of this train went viral. Senior official said, a team of technician was sent to the spot to rectify the problem, but there was a bunching of trains.

WR officials said, the services were disrupted after a minor fire resulting in snapping of power connection to the OHE. Later they had to lower the pentagram, after which the power was restored.

“OHE was not holding supply on Churchgate-bound local line between Borivli and Kandivali Borivali from 9.45 am to 10.10 am, due to which, trains were delayed. We had sent a technician to rectify the problem and once it was done, services were normalised in 20 minutes,” said an official.

Commuters were the first to inform the railways of this incident. In fact, after the failure, four trains were stuck in mid-section between Borivli and Kandivali leading to chaos at the stations.

“As we saw the smoke coming from the OHE we immediately informed the official and soon a technician came and rectified it,” said one of the commuters.