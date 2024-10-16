Mumbai: Fire In Andheri's Lokhandwala Complex Claims 3 Lives, Including 2 Senior Citizens

Fire broke in Riya Palace in Andheri's Lokdandwala Complex | FPJ

Mumbai: A residential highrise in Mumbai's Lokhandwala Complex, Andheri West caught fire on Wednesday morning in which three residents have lost their lives. As per information provided by Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the blaze was not major, however, three residents, including two senior citizens who were injured in the mishap were taken to Cooper Hospital. The injured were declared dead on arrival by the hospital.

As per the statement issued by BMC, the fire broke in the ground plus 14 floored Riya Palace, Cross Road Number 4 in Lokhandwala Complex, Andheri West. The fire was confined to an apartment on 10th floor. The blaze erupted at 8.05 am and was extinguished within an hour of firefighting operations.

The blaze was confined to a residential apartment on 10th floor. The injured: Chandraprakash Soni (74), Kanta Soni (74) and Pelubeta (42) were taken to Cooper Hospital, however the Chief Medical Officer declared all three dead on arrival, the BMC informed.

The cause of the fire is still not known and further investigations are underway.

Second Fire In Lokhandwala Complex In A Month

This is the second fire in the post locality of Lokahndwala Complex in Mumbai's Andheri within a month. On September 19, a blaze broke out in a ground-plus-one-floor bungalow in the complex. No injures were reported in the incident. However, the video of the fire in the bungalow had surfaced on the internet, showing thick smoke engulfing the area, resulting in a scare among residents of Lokhandwala Complex.

The incident has taken place in Bungalow No.11, Cross Road No 2, Steller Bungalows, Lokhandwala Complex, Andheri West.