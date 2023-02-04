e-Paper Get App
Mumbai: Fire engulfs under-construction building of Somaiya Hospital, BMC says no injuries yet

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, February 04, 2023, 09:01 PM IST
article-image
Representational photo | ANI
An incident of fire was reported at an under-construction building of Somaiya Hospital in Sion on Saturday evening.

Four fire engines and ambulance were rushed to the spot as the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation informed that no injuries have been reported so far.

The fire took place around 7.15 pm, according to reports. The fire was declared as a level-1 fire, the BMC said.

Somaiya Hospital building is a ground plus 7-storey structure located near the Eastern Express Highway near Sion area.

