Mumbai: Fire destroys commercial garment unit in Bhandup, no injuries reported

Representative Photo

Mumbai: A fire broke out in a garment unit at Bhandup west on Sunday evening. The fire officials was able to douse the flames by 8.12 pm. No injury has been reported in the incident but all the garment materials in the unit got burnt in the fire.

The incident took place in garment unit of ground plus one upper floor structure next to Shreeram College in Bhandup west. The fire was confined to electric wiring, electric installation, garment material etc. The fire officials of Mumbai fire brigade rushed with four fire engines and two water tankers. The fire was declared as level 1 (minor fire).

No injuries due to Sunday holiday

The ground floor had offices of the garment unit. While the first floor had a stock of ready-made garments in area of around 2,000 sq ft. Due to narrow lanes the fire tender had difficulty to reach the spot. Other than garments, the fire was confined to sewing machines, furniture etc.

"The big stock of garments on first floor caught fire. The fire has been extinguished and the cooling operation is underway. Since the unit was closed on Sunday, no one was injured. The exact reason behind the fire is yet to ascertain, our team will inspect the structure tomorrow morning and prepare investigation report," said D.M. Patil, senior station officer of Mulund fire station.