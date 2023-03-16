Thane: Fire breaks out on first floor of 4-storey building in Kalwa; one injured

Thane: Fire breaks out in ground plus 4-storey building in Kalwa | FPJ

A fire broke out on the first floor of a ground plus 4-storey building in Thane's Kalwa area on Thursday morning.

A disaster management personnel injured his right hand in the incident.

Following the blaze, one fire vehicle and one water tanker were rushed to the spot.

RDMC chief Avinash Sawant has said that the fire might have taken place due to a short circuit.

Earlier yesterday, around 80 persons were rescued while ten, including three children, were hospitalised after a fire broke out at a seven-storey residential building in Mumbai's Mulund on Wednesday, an official said.



The incident took place at Jagruti society in Mulund West on March 15 at around 2:55 pm.

"Total of 80 persons were rescued by BMC's Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB) from the staircase to the terrace and a few were brought down to the ground floor, out of which 10 persons were found unconscious state at the staircase, they were removed and sent to Agrawal Hospital" said the official statement.

(with ANI inputs)