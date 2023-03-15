Mumbai: Fire breaks out in Mulund society, 10-month-old child among 10 found unconscious as visuals surface

The fire broke out reportedly after a short circuit. Students say that fire brigade was called to control the situation. | Representative Photo

Around 10 people, including a 10 month old child, suffocated after a fire broke out at Jagruti society in Mulund west on Wednesday. The Mumbai fire brigade extinguished the fire within a few minutes, but the entire staircase was filled with smoke and some residents were trapped in the lobby.

The team of fire officials from Mulund fire station entered the smoke and rescued 80 residents from the staircase to the terrace, while the 10 persons found in an unconscious state were rushed to the nearby hospital. The condition of all the admitted patients is now stable, said the fire official.

Fire breaks out in ground floor of 10-storey building

A fire broke out in a ground-plus-seven storey Jagruti society, Vitthal Nagar in Mulund west at 2.55 pm. The fire was confined to electric wiring, electric installation, electric main cables, all meters, all switches, etc. in the common electric meter cabin on the ground floor of the building.

The fire was extinguished by cutting off an electric supply & PNG Gas supply and using one high-pressure first aid line of a motor pump. "There was no space to reach near the building, so we entered from the nearby open compound and doused the fire. The entire meter cabin was gutted in the fire and thick smoke spread in the open houses and staircase. We entered through a cloud of smoke and rescued 35 women and 25 men from the staircase to a terrace, while a few were brought down to the ground floor. Few of them who complained about suffocation were manually lifted down and were sent to Agrawal Hospital," said D.M. Patil, senior station officer of Mulund fire station.

All electric wires gutted, water supply hit

Samita Kamble, a former corporator from Mulund said, " Since all the electric wires are gutted in the fire and the water supply has also been affected the residents are temporarily accommodated in the hall of the society.

"The motor pump will be repaired by Thursday morning, it might take 4 -5 days to install the new wiring in the building."

Ashwini Sakpal (52 years), Rajeshri Sakpal (58 years), Sushila Adhav (63years), Rajesh Adhav (36years), Swara Adhav (8 years), Vishakha Adhav (10 years), Akshara Savarkar (32 years), Kavish Savarkar (4 years), Suvarna Shinde (50 years), Manjula Jethava (40 years) were admitted in the Agrawal hospital by the fire officials.

While the 10-month-old child was discharged after treatment, 8 people were admitted to the general ward and 2 are in ICU. The fire brigade is investigating the incident.