Mumbai: Fire breaks out in single-storey building in Ghatkopar (W) | Pixabay

A Level 1 fire broke out in Ghatkopar (West) on Monday. No one was injured in the incident.

As per initial reports, the fire broke out on the first floor of a ground plus-one structure on Kanji Manji street in Ghatkopar at around 1 pm today.

The fire was extinguished at 2 pm.

