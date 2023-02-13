e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: Fire breaks out in single-storey building in Ghatkopar (W)

Mumbai: Fire breaks out in single-storey building in Ghatkopar (W)

The fire was extinguished at 2 pm

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, February 13, 2023, 03:32 PM IST
article-image
Mumbai: Fire breaks out in single-storey building in Ghatkopar (W) | Pixabay
Follow us on

A Level 1 fire broke out in Ghatkopar (West) on Monday. No one was injured in the incident.

As per initial reports, the fire broke out on the first floor of a ground plus-one structure on Kanji Manji street in Ghatkopar at around 1 pm today.

The fire was extinguished at 2 pm.

Read Also
Mumbai: Minor boy killed as massive fire breaks out in Malad slums
article-image

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: Fire breaks out in single-storey building in Ghatkopar (W)

Mumbai: Fire breaks out in single-storey building in Ghatkopar (W)

Navi Mumbai: Tree illegally cut for a cycle track at Palm Beach road; notice issued against deputy...

Navi Mumbai: Tree illegally cut for a cycle track at Palm Beach road; notice issued against deputy...

Maharashtra: Konkan division to host awareness campaign o prevent malpractices in board examination

Maharashtra: Konkan division to host awareness campaign o prevent malpractices in board examination

WATCH: Newly-launched Mumbai-Shirdi Vande Bharat express' doors fail to open at Thane due to...

WATCH: Newly-launched Mumbai-Shirdi Vande Bharat express' doors fail to open at Thane due to...

Mumbai: Writing challenge for students as Maharashtra SSC Board exams return to pre-Covid norms

Mumbai: Writing challenge for students as Maharashtra SSC Board exams return to pre-Covid norms