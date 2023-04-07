Mumbai: Fire breaks out in Prabhadevi building, 2 injured

Representative Photo

Mumbai: Two persons were injured in a fire that broke out in a building at Prabhadevi on Thursday evening. The blaze was put out within a few minutes and the injured persons – Pooja Chaurasiya, 28, and Dilip Chaurasiya, 45 – were admitted to the civic-run KEM Hospital in Parel; their condition is said to be stable.

The BMC’s Disaster Management Cell said that the fire broke out in Siddhi Prabha housing society, near Ravindra Natya Mandir, at 5.58pm. The fire was confined to a stove, kerosene, household articles and clothes on the first floor of the four-storey building. Fire officials along with civic ward staff and the police immediately reached the spot.