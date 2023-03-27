Mumbai: One dead as fire breaks out in electronics & hardware store near Saki Naka Metro

Picture for representation | File Photo

Yet another case of a fire was reported in Mumbai on Monday which resulted in the death of a person after flames engulfed an electronics and hardware store near Saki Naka Metro Station in Andheri (E).

The deceased has been identified as 22-year-old Rakesh Gupta, who was rushed to the hospital but declared brought dead.

Five fire tenders are present at the spot and still trying to douse the flames.

The fire has been confined to electric wiring, electric installations, large stock of hardware in an area of about 40x50ft in Rajshree hardware shop having ground plus 2 lofts, one of which fell due to the fire.

Further it was learnt from eyewitnesses that 2-3 people were trapped inside.

The fallen loft & large stock of hardware is causing difficulty in entering the structure. Demolition of front portion of the structure is in progress with the help of JCB.