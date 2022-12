Mumbai: Fire breaks out in godown in Sewri area, 8 injured | ANI Photo

A fire broke out in a godown in Mumbai's Sewri area, ANI reported.

Five fire engines reached the spot and controlled the fire, an official said.

Eight people were injured in the fire and have been admitted to the nearest hospital for treatment.

This is a developing story and more details awaited.

