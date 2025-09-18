Mumbai: FIR Registered After Miscreants Throw Red Paint On Meenatai Thackeray’s Statue At Shivaji Park | FPJ|Vijay Gohil

Mumbai: Political tensions emerged at Dadar's Shivaji Park on Wednesday after miscreants threw red paint on bust of Meenatai Thackeray, wife of Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray. The bust is located at the entrance of the park.

Sena UBT Workers Clean and Garland Statue

Shiv Sena (Uddhav Thackeray) workers reached the spot and removed the paint. The incident took place early morning. By afternoon, Sena UBT workers put garlands on the Meenatai's bust after cleaning it. An FIR has been registered after this incident at Shivaji Park police station under BNS section 298 (destroying, damaging, or defiling a place of worship or a sacred object held by a class of people). The police are checking all the CCTVs in the area to find the unidentified man. It is said that the police on Wednesday the police detained one person in this case.

Police Scan CCTV Footage, Detain One

The investigations are underway.As per locals, there is a security guard always deployed 24/7 at the park and expressed surprise at the incident. MNS chief Raj Thackeray who stays in the Shivaji Park locality, visit the spot in the afternoon and took review of the situation. Former mayor Kishori Pednekar was also present.

The FPJ tried calling G-North ward officer Vinayak Vispute for a comment, but the calls went unanswered.

BMC Clears Sena UBT’s October 2 Dussehra Rally

The iconic Shivaji Park ground holds historic importance, socially as well as politically. The park also houses late Balasaheb Thackeray's memorial next to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's statue inside the ground.

As per the tradition, the ground will hold Shiv Sena UBT's Dussehra rally next month. The BMC granted permission for the rally to be held at October 2.