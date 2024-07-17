Mumbai: FIR Lodged Over Employment Threats At Shipping Firm, Underworld Links Exposed |

Mumbai: An FIR has been filed against three individuals for allegedly threatening employees of a shipping company for secure employment at a shipping company using the name of Appa alias Nilesh Paradkar, who is reportedly to have close ties to underworld figure Chhota Rajan. MIDC police issued notices on July 16 to the three accused in the case and summoned them for interrogation. The MIDC police are continuing their investigation into the matter.

In the complaint lodged at the MIDC police station, Vinay Singh Mansingh Chauhan stated that on July 11, 2024, at approximately 11.45 pm, Pritam Dandavate, Yash Patil, and Sumit from the 'Bhartiy Nausena Sena Sangh' Association visited their office.

After meeting with recruitment manager Deepak Gambhir and Kiran Shinde in the office, they became agitated, demanding to know why their candidates were not being hired and insisting on speaking with the boss.

The three individuals, along with office employees Deepak Gambhir, Kiran Shinde, Sangeeta Shirke, Abhishek Bhuge, and Jinal Damani, attempted to persuade Pritam Dandavate, Sumit, and Yash Patil.

When the complainant Chauhan arrived, he too was verbally abused. Upon questioning the reason for the abuse, Yash Patil and Sumit physically assaulted him and issued threats before leaving the office. Subsequently, the complainant went to the police station to file a complaint against Pritam Dandavate, Yash Patil, and Sumit.

The complaint details that Dandavate allegedly threatened them, claiming association with Appa alias Nilesh Paradkar, stating that failure to employ their candidates would have repercussions. Appa Paradkar was previously arrested for celebrating Chhota Rajan's birthday. Chhota Rajan is a notorious gangster presently incarcerated.