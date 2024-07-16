Thane Crime: Specially-Abled Girl Raped Inside Auto In Ambernath; 4 Minors Detained, 2 Arrested | Representative Image

Thane: The Ambernath police have detained four juveniles and arrested two persons for allegedly raping an 11-year-old specially-abled girl in an auto-rickshaw. On July 12, the victim, along with her grandmother, were begging in front of a temple in Ambernath.

Subsequently, she separated from her grandmother and went missing. The grandmother couldn’t find her and informed family members. Later, they approached the police and lodged a case.

According to police, based on CCTV footage, they found the girl near the railway station and when asked, the girl said that a 13-year-old girl took her into an auto rickshaw, as one boy was already in the three-wheeler, who allegedly raped her. The police said four to five people who witnessed the crime were arrested for not informing about the incident to police.