Mumbai: FIR Filed Against Unidentified Individuals After Clash At Bal Thackeray Memorial In Shivaji Park

Bal Thackeray's Memorial at Shivaji Park, Dadar |

The Shivaji Park police have filed an FIR against 50 to 60 unidentified individuals, invoking sections 143 (unlawful assembly), 145 (continuing unlawful assembly), 147 (riot), and 149 (every member of unlawful assembly guilty of an offence) of the Indian Penal Code. The incident involved a quarrel between two factions of Shiv Sena on Friday.

On Thursday, a heated argument unfolded between the Shiv Sena Uddhav Thackeray group and the Eknath Shinde group at the Bal Thackeray Memorial in Shivaji Park. No arrests have been made yet, and the police are actively identifying and investigating those involved.

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde visited the Bal Thackeray memorial on Thursday, and after his departure, tensions escalated when members of both groups confronted each other. Despite police attempts to control the situation, it became increasingly volatile.

CCTV footage from the location is currently under scrutiny. The Thackeray group claimed they were present for Friday's preparations during the incident. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde addressed the media, urging everyone to uphold law and order. Members of the opposing group accused women of verbally abusing and pushing them, further escalating the dispute.

On Thursday evening on the eve of the death anniversary of Shiv Sena's founder, rival factions nearly clashed at the Bal Thackeray memorial in Shivaji Park, Dadar. Shiv Sena (UBT) members paying tributes were met with slogans of "gaddars" (traitors) from Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde) activists, resulting in confrontations and verbal exchanges.

The Shivaji Park area transformed into a tense environment, with a significant police presence to maintain public safety.

