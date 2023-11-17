Mumbai News: Heavy Police Deployment At Dadar's Shivaji Park On Bal Thackeray's Memorial Day Following Sena Factions' Clash |

Mumbai: Shiv Sainiks from across the state are converging at Shiv Tirtha in Dadar on Friday to pay homage on the death anniversary (memorial day) of Shiv Sena chief Balasaheb Thackeray. However, the atmosphere has been marred by a recent clash between the Thackeray group and the Shinde group near Balasaheb's memorial, escalating tensions and prompting heightened security measures.

In response to the recent clashes, tight police security has been deployed at Shivaji Park on Shiv Tirtha today. The Shivaji Park area has transformed into a camp, with a large number of police forces in place to ensure public safety. The Riot Control Squad is also stationed in Shivaji Park to prevent any potential conflicts between rival factions.

Face-Off Between Shinde Group And Thackeray Group

The memorial site at Shivaji Park ground witnessed an uproar as Chief Minister Eknath Shinde paid tribute to Balasaheb Thackeray on Thursday. Post CM Shinde's departure, activists from the Shinde group and Thackeray group came face to face, indicating heightened tensions between the factions.

#WATCH | Mumbai: A scuffle broke out between supporters of the Eknath Shinde faction and the Uddhav Thackeray faction after Chief Minister Eknath Shinde paid tribute to Bala Saheb Thackeray at Bala Saheb's memorial at Shivaji Park ground today. pic.twitter.com/pO7zZp4u5Z — ANI (@ANI) November 16, 2023

Shiv Sena (UBT) members were present in strength at the site to pay their tributes. Soon several activists of Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde) also arrived at the memorial only to be greeted with slogans of gaddars (traitors) by Sena (UBT) members. Both groups indulged in sloganeering and lunged against each other.

Police Appeals for Peace

As today stands as a critical day for the police administration to prevent clashes between the groups, many leaders are set to arrive at Shiv Tirtha. The political leaders are to be released for darshan from the gate in front of the Swatantra Veer Savarkar Memorial. Other Shiv Sainiks will however be released from the gate near the Samarth Gym at Shivaji Park.

Shiv Sena has issued an appeal to cooperate with the police administration to maintain peace. Despite the previous day's clashes, no police action has been reported, and attention is now focused on monitoring the situation on this crucial day.

DCP's Response On Recent Clashes

DCP Manoj Patil addressed the situation at Shivaji Park, acknowledging ongoing legal processes related to the previous day's incident. He urged Shiv Sainiks to recognise the sensitiveness of the situation and ensure a peaceful environment. Assuring additional police presence, Manoj Patil emphasized the need for caution to prevent untoward incidents during the commemoration of Balasaheb Thackeray's Memorial Day.

