 Mumbai: High Drama As Sena Factions Come Face To Face During CM Shinde’s Tribute To Bal Thackeray Memorial At Shivaji Park; Watch
The police had a tough time keeping the warring factions away from each other. In fact, their tactful handling of the tense situation ensured that there was no violence

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, November 16, 2023, 11:17 PM IST
Mumbai: A scuffle broke out between supporters of the Eknath Shinde faction and the Uddhav Thackeray faction after Chief Minister Eknath Shinde paid tribute to Bala Saheb Thackeray at Bala Saheb's memorial at Shivaji Park on Thursday evening. Today was the death anniversary of the Sena supremo. 

Shiv Sena (UBT) members were present in strength at the site to pay their tributes. Soon several activists of Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde) also arrived at the memorial only to be greeted with slogans of gaddars (traitors) by Sena (UBT) members. Both groups indulged in sloganeering and lunged against each other. 

In a statement, CM Shinde explained that he visited on the eve of Balasaheb's death anniversary to prevent any unpleasant incidents, legal issues, or disruptions on the main day. However, on Thursday, Shiv Sena (UBT) leaders Anil Desai and Anil Parab allegedly chanted slogans and attempted to create trouble, according to his allegations.

The police had a tough time keeping the warring factions away from each other. In fact, their tactful handling of the tense situation ensured that there was no violence.

